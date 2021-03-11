Prep Basketball Recap for March 11, 2021; Big 12, Mid-Illini Conference Quarterfinals; Brimfield Girls Go 16-0

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Brimfield girls capped the school’s first undefeated basketball season with a 78-38 win over Knoxville on Thursday.

Brimfield (16-0) got 30 points from Haley Wallace, who finished her four-year career with 1800 points.

Elsewhere: Top-seeded Notre Dame was upset in the Big 12 Conference boys basketball quarterfinals. In fact, three better-seeded teams lost in the tournament quarters Thursday.

In the Mid-Illini Conference tournament: Dunlap, Morton, Metamora and Washington advanced in the girls bracket. Washington, Metamora, Morton and Canton moved into the tournament semifinals in the boys bracket.

Enjoy the highlights.