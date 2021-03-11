Prep Basketball Recap for March 11, 2021; Big 12, Mid-Illini Conference Quarterfinals; Brimfield Girls Go 16-0

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Brimfield girls capped the school’s first undefeated basketball season with a 78-38 win over Knoxville on Thursday.

Brimfield (16-0) got 30 points from Haley Wallace, who finished her four-year career with 1800 points.

Elsewhere: Top-seeded Notre Dame was upset in the Big 12 Conference boys basketball quarterfinals. In fact, three better-seeded teams lost in the tournament quarters Thursday.

In the Mid-Illini Conference tournament: Dunlap, Morton, Metamora and Washington advanced in the girls bracket. Washington, Metamora, Morton and Canton moved into the tournament semifinals in the boys bracket.

Enjoy the highlights.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News