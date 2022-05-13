PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Regional championships were won in Class 1A girls soccer tournament Friday night.

Central Catholic beat Peoria Christian 8-0 to win a regional title, while U-High knocks off Macomb 5-0 to also win a regional championship.

At the Mid-Illini Conference tennis meet, Dunlap took center stage. The Eagles won the team title thanks to first place finishes in the the No. 1 and No. 2 singles competition, plus the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles tournament.

Elsewhere, U-High baseball and Bloomington and Illini Bluffs softball picked up victories.

Enjoy the highlights!