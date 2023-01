PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Liv Meyers scored 14 points to lead host Elmwood past Brimfield, 40-25, in a girls basketball game that clinched the Trojans’ first ever Inter-County Athletic Conference title.

Other girls basketball winners Monday included: Canton, Eureka, Fieldcrest, Prairie Central and Princeville, which extended its winning streak to 13 games.

Enjoy the highlights.