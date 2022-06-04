PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Illini Bluffs are back-to-back state champions in softball.

Illini Bluffs defeated Casey-Westfield, 1-0, for the Class 1A softball state championship. Lilly Hicks had a walk-off hit in the 9th inning to secure the victory.

Tolono Unity beat Pontiac, 7-2, in the Class 2A third-place game.

Ottawa Marquette defeated LeRoy, 12-0, in the class 1A baseball third-place game.

Washington beat Morton, 10-5, in the Class 3A baseball sectional title game. The Panthers will play Sycamore on Monday in the super-sectional for a bid to states.