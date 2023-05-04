PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Cole Certa has grown into a big time high school basketball player and now he’s being rewarded with a big time opportunity.

The 6-4 All-State guard from Central Catholic committed to Notre Dame on Thursday. Certa, who averaged 26 points and five rebounds a game in leading the Saints to the class 2A runner-up finish, announced his decision on his social media pages.

Illinois, Northwestern, Penn State, Nebraska and Bradley were among the schools that offered Certa. Micah Shrewsberry, the former coach at Penn State, is the new coach at ND.

In high school baseball, Bloomington’s Steve Clapp tied the school record for career wins in the program. The Raiders beat visiting Danville, 11-6, to give Clapp 381 win, tying Rich Krueger for most win in BHS baseball history.

Normal Community beat Notre Dame, 9-6, in the completion of a game that was suspended by darkness on Tuesday with the score 4-4 in the 11th. The Irish bounced back and won the regularly-scheduled game, 5-4.

Washington, Metamora, Pekin and Pontiac won prep softball games. Notre Dame and Normal West were among the girls soccer winner on Thursday.

Enjoy the highlights.