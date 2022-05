PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton raced out to the lead in the rain-delayed Mid-Illini Conference girls track and field meet at Dunlap High School on Thursday.

Morton scored 115 points on the track, Metamora is second with 91 and Dunlap third with 64. The field events were postponed until Friday due to wet conditions at the track.

Washington beat Springfield, 2-1, in girls soccer.

Enjoy the highlights.