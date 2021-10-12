Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 12, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton got second half goals from Carson Hasty and Braden Damotte to rally and beat host Dunlap, 3-2, and earn a share of the Mid-Illini soccer title Tuesday night.

Morton, Dunlap and Washington all finish the conference season with 6-1 records. The Panthers joined the Potters and Eagles as champions of the league with an 11-0 win over East Peoria on Tuesday.

Roanoke-Benson, Peoria Christian and Bloomington Central Catholic won 1A soccer regional semifinals.

Tremont remained undefeated in Heart of Illinois Conference volleyball with a 26-24, 25-18 win over Eureka. The Turks (11-0) handed the Hornets (9-2) just their second loss of the HOIC season.

Tolono Unity beat IVC in straight sets to take control of the Illini Prairie Conference volleyball race. IVC junior Kenna Wollard notched her 1,000th career kill in the loss.

Enjoy the highlights.