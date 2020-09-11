Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 10, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Katie Steinman shot a 39 and teammate Kylie Hundman a 40 to lead Bloomington Central Catholic to a win in a golf traingular at Lick Creek on Thursday.

The Saints (181) beat Peoria Notre Dame (192) and host Pekin (207) in the nine-hole event.

The Pekin boys got a 70- from medalist Mason Minkel and won a triangular meet against Normal Community and Champaign Central. The Dragons (298) were 30 strokes better than Normal Community (328) and 50 ahead of Champaign Central (348).

In high school football, the Big 12 conference has added independent Quincy Notre Dame as a football member for the spring 2021 season only. The move gives the league 12 teams and allows each school to play a conference opponent for the seven-week season which kicks off March 5.