PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Roanoke-Benson senior DJ Norman shot a 2-under 70 to win medalist honors at the class 1A boys golf regional at Coyote Creek Golf Course on Wednesday.

Bloomington Central Catholic won the regional. Second place Peoria Christian and third place Roanoke-Benson advanced to sectionals. Heyworth advanced out of the 1A Monticello regional.

In class 2A, Washington, Notre Dame and Bloomington advances out of regionals.

In class 3A, Pekin’s Carter Stevenson fired a 70 to take medalist honors at the Kankakee regional which the Dragons won. Normal West’s third place finish sends the Wildcats to sectionals as well.