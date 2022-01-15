Prep sports recap Jan 15th 2022

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD/WYZZ) — Lots of high school basketball action Saturday night.

Girls Basketball:

In Peoria, two state powers in girl’s basketball, Morton and Peoria High doing battle. The Lions at one point had a 14 point lead. Aaliyah Guyton was the big star who scored 23 points for Peoria High, the Lions beat Morton 41-32.

Boys Basketball:

It was championship Saturday in the Inter County Athletic Conference Tournament and it was a fun first place game in Glasford. Illini Bluffs Tigers hosted the tournament and took on the Peoria Christian Chargers. The Tigers battled hard, but ultimately the Chargers went on to win 60-51. Malachi Persinger and Wes Hunt had 17 points each.

It was a wild finish in the boys third place game at ICAC Tournament and it was the Brimfield Indians taking on ROWVA Cougars. This game came down to the wire with the Indians having a two point lead with 30 seconds left thanks to Austin Baysinger. But, ROWVA’s Dylan Tucker put the Cougars up late, but Brimfield held on to win 55-54.

Morton hosted a one-day shootout Saturday and in the early afternoon game, it was a good matchup between Peoria Notre Dame and Washington. It was a battle of threes at one point as both Washington’s Jake Stewart hit threes as well as Notre Dame’s Eoin Dillon. Washington won a close one 44-38.

The hosts of the tournament, Morton took on Centennial High School from Champaign in the nightcap. Morton’s Tate Roley had a nice night from behind the arc. The nice effort wasn’t enough, Champaign Centennial won a close one, 59-53.