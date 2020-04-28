Richwoods’ Doug Goessman Enjoying the Art in Coaching This Season

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s an April and Doug Goessman isn’t at a baseball diamond.

So he spending his time elsewhere.

“Baseball dominates my life because I do it year-round but this is the other part that I do year-round,” Goessman said. “People look at me as a teacher, I consider myself an artist first.”

With his high school baseball season on hold, the man who’s taught art at Richwoods High School for 12 years is spending more time in his art studio. It’s where his love of pop culture is in colorful display.

Right now, he’s putting the finishing touches on a drawing of Captain America.

“I’m working on these things in this quarantine,” Goessman said as he pointed to drawings of the Energizer Bunny and Roger Rabbit. “I just wanted to do something different and specific towards the whole lock-in thing.”

Goessman’s version of shelter in place includes comic book heroes, advertising icons and cartoon characters.

“Obviously, I dig the iconic pop culture images. I try and put my own spin on it,” Goessman said.

And with his school building closed, he’s teaching his art classes online from his art studio in downtown Peoria.

“I do demonstrations with (his students) from here,” Goessman said. “We do our check-in and the kids show me what they’ve been working on, basically to see each other.”

He’s not sure if he’ll coach a baseball game in his ninth season as the Knights had coach, the coronavirus outbreak canceled his season. The Illinois High School Association has said it will consider having a window of opportunity for teams to play a few ceremonial gaames this summer, if government and health officials deem it safe.

But for now, he’s pouring his time and energy into his art.

“I kinda like it. It’s a different challenge for me. For me to keep things fresh because things can get stale. I like new challenges thrown at you,” Goessman said. “Thankfully, I’m enjoying it a little bit.”