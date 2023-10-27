PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Popular forward Alec Hagaman, the only Peoria-born captain in franchise history, scored a goal in his return from retirement in the Rivermen 6-1 win in Friday night’s home opener.

And he wasn’t the biggest story of the night.

Rookie Tristan Trudel started for the Rivermen, scored twice and made history as the first SPHL player to play for his father in league history. Jean-Guy Trudel is the Rivermen head coach and likely a happy father after the results of the game.

Tristan Trudel scored power play goals in the second and third periods as the Rivermen improved to 2-0 on the season. Hagaman announced his retirement from playing last spring and joined the Rivermen coaching staff but last week ended his retirement to return as a player.