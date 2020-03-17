Send Us Your Home Sports Videos

1  of  3
PEORIA, Ill. — We know it, you love sports.

We love them too.

It’s hard to think about a world without sports but that’s the way it is for a while. So in absence of high school, college and professional sports in the area, we’re asking for a favor.

Send us your sports videos. We know you’re doing everything to try and keep things normal around your house but things are hardly normal now.

So maybe you’re having a family ping pong tournament, a H-O-R-S-E competition in the driveway, a video game extravaganza in the basement, races in the backyard or a board game championship at the dining room table. Whatever it is, it’s probably fun.

And we’d like to share some “fun” on the air while sports is taking a hiatus. So send your homemade sports videos to us at sports@wmbd.com.

Include play-by-play, if you’d like. The clips don’t have to be long, maybe 20-30 seconds tops.

We’ll begin sharing them on newscasts soon!

