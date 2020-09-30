Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open with an Achilles injury

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)The Tampa Bay Rays gathered in front of their dugout and posed for a celebratory team picture they're hoping will not be the last they take this postseason.

Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam and the top-seeded Rays won a postseason series for the first time in 12 years, overpowering the young Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 Wednesday to finish a two-game sweep of their wild-card matchup.