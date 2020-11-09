ShaZam Racing Hosts Successful XC Championships

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — ShaZam Racing, a Peoria based racing and timing company, hosted a three-day high school cross country championship at Three Sisters Park over the weekend.

The Division Three races were held Sunday, with Normal Community freshman Ali Ince finishing in seventh place in the girls race.

ShaZam Racing provided a state-championship caliber meet for athletes across the state who did not get the opportunity to run in an IHSA State championship, due to the IHSA not hosting a state meet this year due.