Short-handed Bradley Handles ISU, 75-63

PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley didn’t have a lot of numbers, just the right ones to beat Illinois State, 75-63, at Carver Arena on Wednesday.

The Braves played without starting guard Darrell Brown, who suffered a quad injury in Saturday’s loss to Northern Iowa. And Bradley is still without preseason all-Missouri Valley Conference forward Elijah Childs, sidelined with a hand injury.

But senior Nate Kennell and freshman Ville Tahvanainen scored 18 points apiece to pace Bradley (14-6, 5-2 MVC). ISU led 36-34 at halftime thanks to three-point shooting from Zach Copeland (13 points) and DJ Horne (17 points).

The Braves outscored ISU 42-12 in the paint. The Redbirds (6-13, 1-6 MVC) have dropped six in a row.