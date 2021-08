PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Team Peoria wins the Junior River Cup after winning both the best ball match play event and the individual portion of the tournament at Kellogg Golf Course.

Peoria beat Tazwood 10-8 in the Junior River Cup. Brock Brown, Elijah Ramsey, Jeremy Ott, Weston Walker, Jack Hammerton and Quinn Cox each won singles matches for Team Peoria Sunday.