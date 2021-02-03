20 Super Bowl commercials you don’t have to wait to watch

NEXSTAR (DALLAS) — Half the fun of the Super Bowl is watching the commercials. And as we’ve seen in recent years, you often don’t have to wait for breaks in the action. Businesses have been releasing them in advance of the big game in hopes of garnering excitement and attention for their expensive spots.
This year, the landscape will be a little different. Major brands like Coke, Pepsi and Budweiser have announced they won’t produce their traditional Super Bowl Sunday ads. In the case of Budweiser, the company says it’ll donate the cost of the spot to help COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts.
The big brands sitting this one out is opening doors for a number of companies that had strong years during the pandemic — and also some first-time Super Bowl advertisers.
The spots feature big-name celebrities such as Michael B. Jordan, Matthew McConaughey, Will Ferrell and Serena Williams.
Here’s a look at 20 of the already-released ads that are winning over audiences:
Amazon – Alexa’s Body
Bud Light – Bud Light Legends
Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade – Lemon of a Year
Cheetos – It Wasn’t Me
Chipotle – Can a Burrito Change the World?
Doritos – Flat Matthew
General Motors – No Way Norway
Indeed – The Rising
Logitech – Defy Logic
Michelob Ultra – Happy
M&M’s – Come Together
Pringles – Flavor Stacking Space Return
Robinhood – We Are All Investors
Skechers – Romo to the Max
Squarespace – 5 to 9
Tide – Jason Alexander Hoodie
Toyota – Upstream
Turbo Tax – Spreading Tax Expertise
Uber Eats – Wayne’s World
WeatherTech – Family