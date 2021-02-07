Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won Super Bowl LV after holding onto their 22-point lead throughout the 4th quarter.

The Buccaneers’ defensive line targetted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the last six minutes of play to stop any attempt at a comeback.

Unable to deliver on several opportunities to move the ball forward, the Chiefs owe the loss largely to multiple incomplete passes throughout the night. The team could not turn around the 22-point deficit and did not score a single touchdown.

Throughout the game, the Buccs capitalized on many opportunities to score, including two touchdowns from tight end Rob Gronkowski and one from wide receiver Antonio Brown.

After several field goals and another touchdown from running back Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay secured their lead and cutoff any scoring opportunities for Kansas City.

With this victory, quarterback Tom Brady will earn his seventh ring in his NFL-record 10th Super Bowl appearance.

Tampa Bay ended the game with a final score of 31-9.