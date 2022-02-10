(The Hill) — This coming Super Bowl Sunday in Los Angeles could be the hottest National NFL championship in history, as heat advisories continue to plague Southern California, The Washington Post reported.

High temperatures this weekend are expected to climb into the 90s in some areas, about 20 to 25 degrees above normal, according to the Post. This is the first time in California’s history the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories in February, with such warnings typically occurring between April and October, the Post reported.

Super Bowl LVI is slated to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time, featuring the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Super Bowl VII, which also took place in Los Angeles in 1973, ranks as the hottest NFL championship yet, with temperatures reaching 84 degrees Fahrenheit by kickoff, the Post reported.

