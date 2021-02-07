SUPER BOWL SCORE UPDATE: Buccaneers hold onto lead going into 4th quarter

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held their position in the 2nd half with a 22-point lead, putting the pressure on the Kansas City Chiefs to respond.

The Chiefs started the half with a field goal, putting them up three points. The Buccaneers responded with a 27-yard rushing touchdown from running back Leonard Fournette.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted a pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, but that pass was tipped and intercepted by Antoine Winfield Jr.

With possession of the ball, the Buccs put up a 52-yard field goal to put three more points on the board.

Tampa Bay leads 31-9, which is where the 3rd quarter ends.