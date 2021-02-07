SUPER BOWL SCORE UPDATE: Buccaneers hold onto lead going into 4th quarter

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held their position in the 2nd half with a 22-point lead, putting the pressure on the Kansas City Chiefs to respond.
The Chiefs started the half with a field goal, putting them up three points. The Buccaneers responded with a 27-yard rushing touchdown from running back Leonard Fournette.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted a pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, but that pass was tipped and intercepted by Antoine Winfield Jr.
With possession of the ball, the Buccs put up a 52-yard field goal to put three more points on the board.
Tampa Bay leads 31-9, which is where the 3rd quarter ends.