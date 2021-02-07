SUPER BOWL SCORE UPDATE: Buccaneers maintain lead at halftime

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers strengthened their lead in the 2nd quarter after quarterback Tom Brady threw two more touchdown passes, one to tight end Rob Gronkowski and the other to wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Holding penalties cost the Chiefs an interception from Tyrann Mathieu as the Buccaneers secured their lead. That penalty handed the Buccaneers a first down, and the Buccaneers responded by trading their field goal for a touchdown.

Another callback to the former Patriots duo happened Brady threw a pass to Gronkowski for the second touchdown of the game.

With just a minute left in the 2nd, the Chiefs settle for a 34-yard field goal from Butker, putting them up three points.

However, Kansas City received their seventh penalty after Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland tackled Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. This put the Buccs in a position to score.

The Buccaneers took advantage of that opportunity as Brady threw a pass to wide receiver Antonio Brown for the third touchdown of the game.

Tampa Bay leads 21-6, which is where the 2nd quarter ends.