SUPER BOWL SCORE UPDATE: Buccaneers take the lead in 1st Quarter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) interact during warmups prior to facing the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With plenty of pressure from both teams’ defense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended the first quarter with a lead of 7-3 after quarterback Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski.

At the end of the 1st quarter, the Buccaneers and the Chiefs started the game with a strong defense. Still, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker delivered a 49-yard field goal to put some points on the board for Kansas City.

With a minute to spare, Brady threw a pass to Gronkowski for the touchdown. Tampa Bay leads 7-3, which is where the 1st quarter ends.