SUPER BOWL SCORE UPDATE: Buccaneers take the lead in 1st Quarter

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With plenty of pressure from both teams’ defense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended the first quarter with a lead of 7-3 after quarterback Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski.
At the end of the 1st quarter, the Buccaneers and the Chiefs started the game with a strong defense. Still, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker delivered a 49-yard field goal to put some points on the board for Kansas City.
With a minute to spare, Brady threw a pass to Gronkowski for the touchdown. Tampa Bay leads 7-3, which is where the 1st quarter ends.