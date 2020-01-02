When and where to watch this weekend’s NFL Wild Card Playoff games

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — NFL teams playing this weekend have a tough road to Miami for the Super Bowl. Since 1990, when the current 12-team playoff format was introduced, teams seeded Nos. 3-6 have reached the Super Bowl only 12 times and none since the 2012 Ravens.

Meanwhile, teams with a first-round bye have reached the Super Bowl 46 times in that span.

Here’s a rundown of when and where to see this weekend’s games:

Saturday (all times EST)

Buffalo at Houston, 4:35 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday (all times EST)

Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)

