The Latest: Fucsovics beats Rublev to reach Wimbledon QFs

4 p.m.

Marton Fucsovics became the first Hungarian man to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals since 1948 after finally getting the better of Andrey Rublev.

Fucsovics rallied to beat the No. 5-seeded Russian 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 on No. 2 Court to set up a meeting with two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Fucsovics was eliminated by Rublev in four straight tournaments earlier this season, including one injury withdrawal, and also lost to him at last year’s French Open.

He became the first Hungarian man since 1981 to reach the quarterfinals of any Grand Slam tournament and the first since Jozsef Asboth in 1948 to do so at Wimbledon.

3:30 p.m.

Novak Djokovic made it look easy on Centre Court.

The two-time defending Wimbledon champion reached his 50th Grand Slam quarterfinal by outplaying Christian Garin of Chile 6-2, 6-4, 6-2. The top-ranked Serb lost just three points on his first serve in the match and saved the only two break points he faced.

Djokovic reached his 12th Wimbledon quarterfinal and is looking for a sixth title at the All England Club, and record-equaling 20th Grand Slam trophy.

Garin was playing on Centre Court for the first time and was broken five times.

3:10 p.m.

Sebastian Korda will have to wait a bit longer for a chance to add his first major title to the family collection.

The American lost a marathon fifth set that featured 13 breaks of serve in his fourth-round match at Wimbledon. Karen Khachanov of Russia won the match 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8 to reach the quarterfinals.

Korda was celebrating his 21st birthday and was the youngest U.S. man to reach the round of 16 at the All England Club since Andy Roddick got to the semifinals in 2003.

He is the son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda and the brother of top-ranked golfer Nelly Korda, who won the Women’s PGA Championship in June. His other sister Jessica Korda is also a professional golfer.

1:50 p.m.

Top-ranked Ash Barty is into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time after ending Barbora Krejcikova’s 15-match winning streak.

Barty beat the French Open champion 7-5, 6-3 on No. 1 Court.

Barty came from a break down in the first set and then saved seven of the eight break points she faced in the second.

Krejcikova won her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros this year and was playing singles at Wimbledon for the first time.

1:10 p.m.

Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man in 23 years to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by easing past unseeded Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

The seventh-seeded Berrettini only landed 53% of his first serves but was only broken once in the match. He finished with 37 winners to 16 for Ivashka, and broke his opponent six times.

Berrettini won the Queen’s Club grass-court tournament last month and has only dropped one set so far at Wimbledon. He is the first Italian to reach the quarters at the All England Club since Davide Sanguinetti in 1998. Lorenzo Sonego has a chance to join him later when he plays Roger Federer on Centre Court.

12:50 p.m.

Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals by beating former French Open champion Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

The Tunisian converted all seven break points she created and served out the match at love with an ace.

It was the first match completed on Wimbledon’s Manic Monday, when all the men’s and women’s fourth-round matches are played.

Minutes later, No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

The 21st-seeded Jabeur also reached the quarterfinals at last year’s Australian Open, becoming the first Arab woman to reach that stage at any Grand Slam tournament.

Swiatek won last year’s French Open but lost in the first round of her only previous Wimbledon appearance in 2019.

11 a.m.

Manic Monday awaits at Wimbledon.

All the men’s and and women’s fourth-round matches are scheduled to be played as Wimbledon enters its second week following a last-ever rest day on Middle Sunday.

That makes for a packed schedule with No. 1 Novak Djokovic, American teenager Coco Gauff and eight-time champion Roger Federer all set to play on Centre Court.

Djokovic plays No. 17 Cristian Garin of Chile and Federer faces No. 23 Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, who were a combined 0-5 at the All England Club until this year. Gauff plays former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber.

Women’s No. 1 Ash Barty plays French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova on No. 1 Court.

