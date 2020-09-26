The Latest: Virus knocks out Colorado-Sporting Kansas City

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The MLS game on Sunday between the Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas City has been postponed because of the coronavirus.

The league said Saturday one player and three staff members of the Rapids tested positive on Thursday and Friday.

Based on the number of positive test results, the league said it called off the game in Colorado to allow for additional testing and evaluation.

All other members of the Rapids show no symptoms, have tested negative and are following league protocols.

A make-up date has not yet been announced.

___

The start of the Georgia Tech-Syracuse football game at the Carrier Dome was delayed Saturday to confirm negative COVID-19 test results.

Syracuse officials said Saturday players were being retested.

This is home opener for the Orange (0-2, 0-2 ACC) in the refurbished Dome. Georgia Tech entered the game at 1-1, 1-0 in the ACC.

___

