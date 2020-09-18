The Latest: Berger off to quick start in US Open 2nd round

Thomas Pieters, of Belgium, walks to the seventh tee during the second round of the US Open Golf Championship, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest from the U.S. Open (all times EDT):

11 a.m.

Daniel Berger is making a move in the U.S. Open even as Winged Foot appears to be tougher on the golfers in the second round.

After shooting 73 on Thursday, Berger had four birdies on the front nine to improve to 1 under. He fell back a shot to even par on the tournament with a bogey on the 10th hole.

The wind was picking up in suburban New York. Only six golfers were under par on the day, with the morning rounds still on the course and the afternoon half of the field yet to tee off. Included in the afternoon group are leader Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed, who was one stroke back after Thursday’s opening round.

Thomas Pieters came back to the pack after a fast start in the second round moved him into the lead. After making the turn at 6 under, one stroke ahead of Thomas, Pieters posted back-to-back bogeys and then another pair of bogeys on 14 and 15. He was 2 over for the day and minus-2 for the tournament.

___

Andrew Putnam withdrew from the U.S. Open at Winged Foot early in his second round.

Putnam had two double bogeys and a bogey in the first four holes Friday to fall to 8 over. As he stood over his third shot on No. 5, just off the fairway with 125 yards to the hole, he signaled to his playing partners that he was dropping out.

That left 143 players left in the field. The cut at 36 holes will send the top 60 scorers and ties into the weekend.

___

10:10 a.m.

Any notion that Winged Foot would go easy on Thomas Pieters disappeared in the span of two holes.

The Belgian made two birdies on the front nine to jump into the lead early on a cool, breezy Day 2 at the U.S. Open. Then, he went bogey-bogey on 10 and 11 to fall back into second place.

He is at 4-under par, one shot behind Justin Thomas, who tees off Friday afternoon.

With the entire morning wave on the course, there are only eight players with a below-par score for the day. They include Bubba Watson (1 under for the tournament) and Daniel Berger (even), who are 3 under. And Dustin Johnson, who is at 2 under on the day to get to 1 over for the tournament.

Winds are blowing out of the north and the temperature is hovering around 60, setting up what is expected to be a tougher day than Thursday, when Thomas shot the lowest U.S. Open score in history at notoriously difficult Winged Foot.

Tiger Woods has an afternoon tee time, as do Thomas and Patrick Reed, whose 66 left him one shot off the lead after the first day.

___

9:35 a.m.

Thomas Pieters made two birdies on the front nine to jump into the lead early on a cool, breezy Day 2 at the U.S. Open.

He is at 6-under par, one shot ahead of Justin Thomas, who tees off Friday afternoon.

With the entire morning wave on the course, Pieters was one of only six players with a below-par score for the day.

Winds are blowing out of the north and the temperature is hovering around 60, setting up what is expected to be a tougher day than Thursday, when Thomas shot the lowest U.S. Open score in history at notoriously difficult Winged Foot.

Tiger Woods has an afternoon tee time, as do Thomas and Patrick Reed, whose 66 left him one shot off the lead after the first day.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports