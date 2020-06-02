The Latest: Russian soccer league to restart on June 19

The stands are empty during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and RB Leipzig, in Cologne, Germany, Monday, June 1, 2020. Because of the coronavirus outbreak all soccer matches of the German Bundesliga take place without spectators. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Russian soccer league says it will restart on June 19. That is two days earlier than originally planned.

The league says it gave the date of June 21 because of a longstanding practice of using the date of Sunday’s games as the official nominal designation for a round of games over several days.

The restart will begin with two games on June 19. Krylya Sovetov Samara will play Akhmat Grozny and Sochi will face FC Rostov.

Russia is planning to allow a limited number of fans in the stadiums when games restart.

___

England is set to host the West Indies in three cricket tests in July, subject to government approval.

The West Indies will arrive next Tuesday and travel to Old Trafford in Manchester for quarantine and training.

They will then move to Southampton for the first test from July 8, and back to Old Trafford for the remaining tests starting on July 16 and July 24.

There will be no spectators.

The two venues were chosen because they had hotels attached or nearby and could be turned into “bio-secure environments.”

Cricket West Indies agreed in principle to tour last Friday.

The test series was originally scheduled to begin on Thursday.

___

Pac-12 schools have agreed to perform COVID-19 and coronavirus antibody tests on all athletes upon their return to campuses for voluntary workouts.

Commissioner Larry Scott tells The Associated Press “these guidelines are coming from our medical advisory committee and it’s their belief this is best practice.”

Scott says athletes will continue to be tested regularly for COVID-19 as long as they are under the supervision of the schools.

Scott says “I think it’s important to keep in mind our student-athletes come from all over. All over the United States and in some cases all over the world.”

The Pac-12 schools are scheduled to begin allowing athletes back into their facilities for voluntary workouts starting June 15.

___

An Albanian player has tested positive for the coronavirus but the country’s soccer federation says his club will play as scheduled when the league resumes this week amid the pandemic.

The KF Bylis player was not named.

League matches in Albania will resume on Wednesday without fans in the stadiums. The matches will follow medical protocols drafted in consultation with UEFA.

Federation spokesman Andi Vrecani says “the championship is not threatened because the protocol has been set that such a player with COVID-19 is quarantined for 14 days and the team continues preparation normally.”

Play was suspended in mid-March following the country’s lockdown.

Bylis is in seventh place. The league is expected to finish by July 29 with the Albanian Cup final on Aug. 2.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports