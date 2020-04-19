Ultra Marathon Runners Keeping Active

PEKIN, Ill. — “At our house, it’s kind of become normal. Like, 100 or 200 mile runs are just 100 or 200 mile runs,” Pekin resident DJ Hanna said. “And when you talk to other people, they are like, ‘That’s crazy!'”

DJ and Christa Hanna are a running couple with a desire to push themselves. Each compete as ultramarathoners, which is classified as any distance longer than a standard marathon of 26.2 miles. They run at area trails and parks, and are allowed 24 hours to complete their races.

“We started at Camp Wokaunda, Robinson Park, Detweiler, Forest Park, ran to Farmdale, ran Indy Park, Dierksen Park and McNaughton to get 100 miles,” DJ Hanna said of a recent run. “So it’s not just flat road running either, you’re doing the terrain and climbing.”

“I did 50 Saturday and 50 Sunday, I do plan on trying to do 150 next year,” Christa Hanna said of her most recent race. “Just to try to up my mileage since the race that I was counting on did get canceled.”

The Hanna’s have been running together for 12 years, but with two kids and the corona virus pandemic, they have doing individual ultra races. Christa says its a great way to take your mind off of the stresses of the day.

“Pretty much you set all of your problems aside and then all you talk about and think about is running,” Christa Hanna said. “Your goals, how you can improve, what’s next. I just really like pushing myself.”

The World Health Organization recommends physical activity during the coronavirus outbreak. The Hanna’s recommendation? Get out and visit some of our area trails for a workout.

“You don’t have to go run 100 miles, even if you go get a mile, just experiencing trail running is probably one of the coolest things you can do,” DJ Hanna said.

“It’s seriously so rewarding, you can’t beat that feeling of accomplishment when you’re challenging yourself to push through,” Christa added. “There’s so much positivity when you are out there on the trails, we just need more of that in this world.”