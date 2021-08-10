Virginia Union player dies after collapsing in practice

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Union freshman football player has died after collapsing during football practice over the weekend. He was 19.

Quandarius Wilburn’s death was announced by the Division II university.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end collapsed Sunday during a conditioning session, according to a letter the university’s president sent to students and staff Monday.

The letter said Wilburn was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he later died, news outlets reported. The football team had spent a full day together — breakfast, church and lunch before the workout, the letter said.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our campus community,” Hakim Lucas, the university’s president and CEO, wrote. “I want to personally encourage each of you to keep Mr. Wilburn’s family in your prayers, as well as the VUU athletics department.”

The school said it is ready to support families and students as they “work to process this devastating loss.”

Wilburn was from Wadley, Georgia. He graduated this year from Jefferson County High School in Louisville, Georgia.

The Panthers did not play football last fall or in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team is to open its season Sept. 4 at Hampton.

