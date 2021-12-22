Wednesday’s Bulls-Raptors game postponed due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 20: A detailed view of the Chicago Bulls logo during a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on January 20, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — For the third time this month, the Bulls have had a game called off due to issues with COVID-19 — this time, it has to do with positive cases on their opposing team.

The Bulls’ game with the Raptors tonight at the United Center has been postponed since COVID-19 cases, injures have left Toronto without eight players to take the floor. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/6WHfMpi4P7— Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) December 22, 2021

After an outbreak on the Toronto Raptors has left them without enough healthy players to play, their game with the Bulls schedule tonight at the United Center has been postponed. A make-up date has yet to be announced.

This is the third time that Billy Donovan’s team has had a game called off, but the previous two were due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Bulls that landed ten players in the league’s health and safety protocol. Because of that, the December 14th game against the Pistons at the United Center along with road game against the Raptors in Toronto was postponed.