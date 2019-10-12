Breaking News
9 local men charged with attempted enticement of child to engage in sexual activity

Week 7 Small School Football Highlights

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Enjoy small school prep football highlights from Week 7 right here in central Illinois!

Tri-Valley 27 – Heyworth 20

El Paso-Gridley 14 – Knoxville 46

Tremont 6 – Eureka 41

Fisher 30 – DeeMac 24

Fieldcrest 43 – Ridgeview 0

Central Catholic 28 – Rantoul 14

IVC 33 – St. Joe Ogden 12

Prairie Central 48 – Olympia 7

Pontiac 7 – Monticello 59

Lewistown 0 – Abigadon Avon 28

Illini West 40 – South Fulton 16

Farmington 61 – Elmwood-Brimfield 6

Rushville-Ind 48 – Havana 43

Peoria Heights 14 – West Prairie 20

Princeville 31 – Stark Co. 13

Chatham Glenwood 48 – U-High 0

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story