White Sox fire manager Rick Renteria after four seasons

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 24: Manager Rick Renteria #17 of the Chicago White Sox walks out to make a pitching change in the 7th inning against the Minnesota Twins during the Opening Day game at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 24, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN) — As the White Sox move forward with a team full of young stars, they’re going to do so without the manager that helped to start the rebuild.

On Monday, the White Sox announced that they have fired manager Rick Renteria after four seasons. This comes after he helped the team to their first playoff berth since 2008 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

This story will be updated.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected