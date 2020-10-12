White Sox fire manager Rick Renteria after four seasons

CHICAGO (WGN) — As the White Sox move forward with a team full of young stars, they’re going to do so without the manager that helped to start the rebuild.
On Monday, the White Sox announced that they have fired manager Rick Renteria after four seasons. This comes after he helped the team to their first playoff berth since 2008 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
This story will be updated.
