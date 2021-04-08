White Sox welcome fans back for Opening Day after more than 1 year

Security personnel at Guaranteed Rate Field are viewed through the newly extended protective netting along left field before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago White Sox, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO — The White Sox will host the Kansas City Royals for the South Side teams home opener.

After more than a year, Guranteed Rate Field will welcome fans back to the baseball park.

There will be limited capacity and tickets will only be on phones to speed up the entry process.

Fans will need to entre the park through a certain gate based on their ticket. They will also be seated in pods and have a specific zone they’ll need to stay in during the game.

All fans 2 and older will be required to wear masks, unless eating or drinking.

The Sox take on the Royals at 3:10 p.m. Thursday.