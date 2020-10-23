Your Illini Nation Kickoff Show 2020

Sports

by: Bret Beherns, Marlee Wierda, and Andy Olson

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The WCIA 3 Sports team presents the Your Illini Nation Kickoff Show 2020. Bret Beherns, Marlee Wierda and Andy Olson preview the upcoming one-of-a-kind season during COVID-19. Hear from head coach Lovie Smith in a 1-on-1 interview, see how running back Mike Epstein is returning from injury for the third straight year, plus we profile the Brown twins, who pushed each other this offseason back in Canada. Jeremy Werner from Illini Inquirer and Robert Rosenthal help break it all down and much more.

