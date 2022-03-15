Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) –– There are many different things you can do to be prepared when severe weather strikes. There could be situations in which you may be stranded or stuck and forced to survive on your own for days. Here are the basic items you should have in your emergency kit courtesy of ready.gov/kit.

Your Basic Disaster Supply Kit

Its best to store your supply kit items in airtight plastic bags and store those bags in one or two easy to carry bins or duffel bags. Here are things you should consider adding to your kit.

3 Day supply of water for drinking and sanitation One gallon per person per day (a family of 4 should have 12 gallons stored)

Non-perishable food

Manual can opener

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Plastic sheeting and duct tape

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene

Local maps & compass

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Important family documents saved electronically or in a waterproof container Insurance policies Identification Bank account records



Additional Supplies to Consider

Prescription medications

Non-prescription medications (pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids & laxatives)

Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution

Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes, and diaper rash cream

Pet food and extra water for your pet

Cash or traveler’s checks

Sleeping bags

Change of cloths and sturdy shoes

Fire extinguisher

Matches in a waterproof container

Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

Emergency Kit for Your Vehicle