PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Severe weather is a term we all hear, but do we all know what it means?

WMBD/WYZZ Meteorologists Molly Naslund, Chris Yates, and Adam Sherwinksi will tell you everything you need to know in our special, Storm Training 101.

In January, WMBD and WYZZ launched a new weather system from Baron, a system we call VIPIR. This new system integrates Baron state-of-the-art radar technology with a clean graphics package.

In addition to some winter weather products we’ve highlighted his winter such as road temperature forecasts and radar estimated snowfall accumulations, VIPIR will be able to analyze storms like never before. Here are some of the EXCLUSIVE tools we’ll have at our disposal this severe weather season…

There are many things you can do to be prepared when severe weather strikes. There could be situations in which you may be stranded or stuck and forced to survive on your own for days.

While many of us now rely on cell phones and the internet to receive our weather information, it shouldn’t be our primary source for weather information. It’s not unusual for cell and internet service to go down during bad weather, so you want to make sure you have multiple ways to receive life-saving weather information.

Many of us know where to go in the event a Tornado Warning is issued, but do you know where to go if you’re at work or school? How will communicate and reunite with your loved ones in the event that cell phone service is cut off during a severe weather outbreak?

When it comes to severe weather, from tornadoes to hail and damaging winds to floods, Central Illinois sees it all. As severe weather season approaches, it’s important to understand the threats that can impact Central Illinois and the types of watches and warnings that are issued in the area.

When it comes to severe weather, meteorologists have many tools at their disposal for forecasting and tracking storms. Model data, surface observations, radar, and satellite data are all useful on severe weather alert days. However, there is one instrument that takes a look at the atmosphere in a way those other options cannot.