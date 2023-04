We are seeing strong storms to our west (Kewanee, Galesburg, Macomb) at this hour. The storms have been moving northeast at 40-50 mph.

More impactful weather is likely this afternoon (2-6 time frame) after some daytime heating and along the passing cold front.

Our greatest concern is for damaging winds (60+ mph) and sizable hail (greater than 1″ diameter). An isolated tornado or two is possible. The threat is low. Have several ways to get your weather alerts and keep weather aware.