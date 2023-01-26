Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
13°
Sign Up
Peoria
13°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
Illinois News
Illinois Governor Debates
National News
Political News
Politics from The Hill
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Together We Rise
Mr. Food
Automotive News
Press Releases
Coronavirus
Newsletter
Top Stories
Peoria warming centers open as wind chills dip below …
No price drops in the forecast as gas prices rise …
ISU upsets MVC co-leader Southern Illinois 72-66, …
Video
Illinois State squad car struck in Scott’s Law related …
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Storm Training 101
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
CIProud Blitz
Top Stories
ISU upsets MVC co-leader Southern Illinois 72-66, …
Video
Top Stories
Prep Sports Recap: Jan. 28, 2023
Video
Top Stories
Dynamic Duo: Star senior, emerging freshman leading …
Video
Zobrist Heads Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame …
Sports Extra Recap: Jan. 27, 2023
Video
Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 26, 2023
Video
Community
CI Heroes
CI Road Trip
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Nexstar Digital
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Loving Living Local
Flashback Friday
Contests
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
We’re sorry!
The page you are looking for can’t be found.
The story, page, or video you were trying to access may have been moved.
There might have been a typo in the link you used to get here.
search CIProud.com
Search
Please enter a search term.