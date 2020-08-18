Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Together We Rise
Top Stories
Canton woman missing since Sunday evening found alive
Video
Demand for car loans increases as finances stabilize during the COVID-19 pandmeic
McLean County COVID-19 update: 3 new cases
Ethanol plant in Galva repurposes for hand sanitizer production
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Kurt’s Korner
CI Proud Summer Games
CIProud Summer Games Registration
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Dunlap Resident Scores Hole-in-Ones in Three Straight Rounds
Video
Top Stories
Kurt’s Korner for Aug. 17, 2020: Like father, like son in the Thome family
Video
Prep Sports Recap for Aug. 17, 2020
Video
Kaitlin Skeate Runs Then Swims at Bloomington High School
Video
Memorable Summer for IWU’s Rob Wuethrich Includes Meeting With Jack Nicklaus
Video
Community
Good Day Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Senior Salutes 2020
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
The Mel Robbins Show
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Stronger Together
Get Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Asha Oroskar
Ethanol plant in Galva repurposes for hand sanitizer production
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Trending Stories
Canton woman missing since Sunday evening found alive
Video
Peoria man behind bars after allegedly robbing, raping two women
Illinois State Police officer under investigation after video of tense exchange with teenagers circulates social media
Video
Canton woman missing since Sunday night
Video
Washington Grade School moves to remote learning for five weeks
Latest Local News
Canton woman missing since Sunday evening found alive
Video
Demand for car loans increases as finances stabilize during the COVID-19 pandmeic
McLean County COVID-19 update: 3 new cases
More Local News