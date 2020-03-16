Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
Digital Originals
WMBD This Morning
Top Stories
Illinois dentists urged to stop seeing patients
Top Stories
Rivermen Make Sure Players, Employees Paid As Season Cancelled
Video
Store reserves one hour to senior shoppers
ISU Scraps Spring Football Practice
Video
Peoria Heights shops prepare for slower business
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Masters Report
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Rivermen Make Sure Players, Employees Paid As Season Cancelled
Video
Top Stories
ISU Scraps Spring Football Practice
Video
MLB season now pushed back until at least mid-May
SPHL Cancels 2019-20 Season
Video
Chiefs Season in Limbo
Video
Community
Good Day Central Illinois
Living Well
Remarkable Women of Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Marketplace
Open For Business
Lottery
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Get Local
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Bart Rogers
Rivermen Make Sure Players, Employees Paid As Season Cancelled
Video
Trending Stories
COVID-19 patient confirmed in Peoria; total amount in Illinois reaches 105
Video
Illinois dentists urged to stop seeing patients
DCFS gives parents, providers answers to frequently asked questions, including why daycares remain open amid closures
Video
Gov. Pritzker orders all restaurants and bars closed for dining in, announces 29 new COVID-19 cases
Video
School closures considered ‘Act of God’ days, PPS unveils plan to distribute food to students amid closure
Latest Local News
Illinois dentists urged to stop seeing patients
Rivermen Make Sure Players, Employees Paid As Season Cancelled
Video
Store reserves one hour to senior shoppers
ISU Scraps Spring Football Practice
Video
Peoria Heights shops prepare for slower business
Video
More Local News