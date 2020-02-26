Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Woman arrested in connection to death of four-year-old East Peoria boy
boys basketball regionals
Boys Basketball Recap for Feb. 26, 2020
Video
Woman charged with first-degree murder in connection to death of four-year-old East Peoria boy
Video
Community Calendar
Rockford restaurant subject of social media firestorm
New scone shop prepares to open doors in Morton
Video
One dead after semi, van collision on I-74
Video