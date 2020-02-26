Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Living Well
Top Stories
ISU preparing for Birds Give Back 2020
Video
Top Stories
Rare Proton Beam Therapy will treat thousands of cancer patients starting in 2023 at OSF Healthcare Cancer Center
Video
Twin Cities deal you won’t want to miss
Video
Woman charged with first-degree murder in connection to death of four-year-old East Peoria boy
Video
Insurance agency offers ‘crash’ advice to drivers in the winter
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Washington Winning With Youth, Inspiration
Video
Top Stories
There’s More to Explore: Peoria Park District offers year-round golf facilities
Video
Girls Basketball Postseason Round-up for Feb. 25. 2020
Video
Wesleyan Advances to CCIW Semifinal
Video
Boys Basketball Recap for Feb. 25, 2020
Video
Community
Remarkable Women of Central Illinois
Black History Month
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Easterseals
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Peoria Park District
Marketplace
Open For Business
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Get Local
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Woman arrested in connection to death of four-year-old East Peoria boy
Cancer Center
Rare Proton Beam Therapy will treat thousands of cancer patients starting in 2023 at OSF Healthcare Cancer Center
Video
Trending Stories
Woman charged with first-degree murder in connection to death of four-year-old East Peoria boy
Video
One dead after semi, van collision on I-74
Video
Twin Cities deal you won’t want to miss
Video
Rockford restaurant subject of social media firestorm
New scone shop prepares to open doors in Morton
Video