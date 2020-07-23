Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Top Stories
Tesla accuses Rivian of stealing trade secrets
PETA protesting local Walmart, wants the company to cut ties with Ohio company
Video
Louis Tylka ordained coadjutor bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria
Video
CI Proud Summer Games: Washers Challenge
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Kurt’s Korner
CI Proud Summer Games
CIProud Summer Games Registration
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
CI Proud Summer Games: Washers Challenge
Video
Top Stories
Softball Seniors Thankful for Sendoff Game
Video
Kurt’s Korner for July 22, 2020: using your whole body to make a catch
Video
Seniors Enjoy Last Softball Game in High School Uniforms
Video
Coaches Trying to Keep High School Athletes Thinking Positively
Video
Community
Good Day Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Senior Salutes 2020
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
The Mel Robbins Show
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Stronger Together
Local Hiring Guide
Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Drug Prices
Report: President Trump to sign executive orders to lower drug prices
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Trending Stories
Peoria Police say crash killed bicyclist at intersection of Knoxville and Forrest Hill
Canton neighbors: ‘They think it’s a race track going to and from Peoria’
Video
Weather
One dead after crash on I-155 in Tazewell County
Tesla accuses Rivian of stealing trade secrets
Latest Local News
Tesla accuses Rivian of stealing trade secrets
PETA protesting local Walmart, wants the company to cut ties with Ohio company
Video
Louis Tylka ordained coadjutor bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria
Video
More Local News