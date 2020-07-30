Skip to content
Dunkin’ expected to permanently close as many as 800 stores
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Trending Stories
WATCH: Pritzker, local officials address COVID-19 status in Peoria
Weather
Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 battle
Video
Five Bloomington-Normal restaurants close due to COVID-19
Video
Latest Local News
WATCH: Pritzker, local officials address COVID-19 status in Peoria
McLean County Sheriff: Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19
More Local News