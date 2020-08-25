Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Together We Rise
Top Stories
Goodwill Industries talks savings, deals in light of National Secondhand Wardrobe Day
Video
Community members spent more than 10,000 nights in the Center for Prevention of Abuse safe shelters last year
‘Look. It’s My Book!’ continues efforts to hand out free books to Peoria Public Schools students
Boil order issued for Farmington due to maintenance work
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Kurt’s Korner
CI Proud Summer Games
CIProud Summer Games Registration
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Hammerton, Richwoods Win Peoria City Golf Tournament
Video
Top Stories
IHSA Cancels Fall Sports State Series
Video
Pekin Plays Host to Rare Women’s Slow Pitch Softball League
Video
High School Golf Highlights for Aug. 22, 2020
Video
Mason McCoy Shines At Sunday Morning League
Video
Community
Good Day Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Get Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
First Federated Church
‘Look. It’s My Book!’ continues efforts to hand out free books to Peoria Public Schools students
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Trending Stories
Pritzker says facemasks are required when interacting with staff in restaurants and bars
Video
Former Bloomington Arena manager pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge
Police asks for help in search of missing Canton teen
Peoria City Council to consider 20 percent reduction to Peoria Fire Department, union says
Video
Peoria Public Schools introducing two new online learning tools
Video
Latest Local News
Goodwill Industries talks savings, deals in light of National Secondhand Wardrobe Day
Video
Community members spent more than 10,000 nights in the Center for Prevention of Abuse safe shelters last year
‘Look. It’s My Book!’ continues efforts to hand out free books to Peoria Public Schools students
More Local News