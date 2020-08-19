Skip to content
Top Stories
10 more Illinois Wesleyan University students test positive for COVID-19
McLean County COVID-19 update: 51 new cases, mostly young people
One person hurt after early morning shooting
Bradley University move-in weekend sees major changes due to COVID-19
Kurt’s Korner for Aug. 18, 2020: big man with deep range
Prep Sports Recap for Aug. 18, 2020
Dunlap Resident Scores Hole-in-Ones in Three Straight Rounds
Kurt’s Korner for Aug. 17, 2020: Like father, like son in the Thome family
Prep Sports Recap for Aug. 17, 2020
Open For Business
Stronger Together
Get Local
Found Alive
Canton woman missing since Sunday evening found alive
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Trending Stories
Attorney representing Illinois State Police Trooper says his actions were appropriate
Peoria criminal defense attorney facing felony forgery charge; her attorney says it’s all a misunderstanding
Illinois State Police officer under investigation after video of tense exchange with teenagers circulates social media
Canton woman missing since Sunday evening found alive
Ethanol plant in Galva repurposes for hand sanitizer production
Latest Local News
10 more Illinois Wesleyan University students test positive for COVID-19
McLean County COVID-19 update: 51 new cases, mostly young people
One person hurt after early morning shooting
More Local News