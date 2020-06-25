Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Top Stories
Ancient fish species reintroduced into Illinois waters
Video
Proposed Peoria Heights hotel gets green light
West Bluff residents win annual awards
Bloomington launches program to offer residents COVID-19 direct aid
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Kurt’s Korner
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Kernels Collegiate League Begins Next Week
Video
Top Stories
Softball Players Making Up For Lost Time This Summer
Video
B-N Golfers Thankful for Match Play Tournament
Video
David Booth Named NBA’s Vice President of Basketball Operations
Video
New Metamora Coach Glad to Rekindle Camaraderie in Workouts
Video
Community
Good Day Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Senior Salutes 2020
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Remarkable Women of Central Illinois
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
The Mel Robbins Show
Wellness Network
Marketplace
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Stronger Together
Restaurant Guide
Restaurants with Outdoor Seating
Local Hiring Guide
Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
IDNR
Ancient fish species reintroduced into Illinois waters
Video
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Takeout & Delivery Guide
Trending Stories
Ancient fish species reintroduced into Illinois waters
Video
Saharan dust plume is headed to the U.S., could impact Central Illinois
Proposed Peoria Heights hotel gets green light
Weather
Peoria Police Benevolent Association shares information regarding five recent officer-involved deaths
Latest Local News
Ancient fish species reintroduced into Illinois waters
Video
Proposed Peoria Heights hotel gets green light
West Bluff residents win annual awards
More Local News