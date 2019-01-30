Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
Weird News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Living Well
Top Stories
Veteran-owned CrossFit hosts WODATHON for suicide prevention
Top Stories
Metro by T-Mobile robbed Saturday afternoon
Canton Police searches for missing elderly man
Red Cross dinner celebrates local heroes in Peoria
Eureka College celebrates the 30th-anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall
Videos
Video Center
Digital Originals
CBSN Live Stream
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Sports
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
Extra Effort Award
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Top Stories
U-High and Illini Bluffs Volleyball Advance to State
Top Stories
College Sports Roundup For Nov. 8, 2019
Top Stories
Illinois appellate court won’t bar CPS runners from meet
U-High, Illini Bluffs One Win From State Volleyball Finals
Morton Hoping for Big Results at State Meet
Peoria High Hits Road For Friday Playoff Game
Community
CI Heroes
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
EasterSeals
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Home for the Holidays
Marketplace
Open For Business
Your Home Network
Health Connection
Nexstar Digital
Get Local
Contests
2019 Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
Search
Search
Search
Illinois
Comfortable weather returns
Illinois EMA wants to remind Illinoisans to be prepared in case of earthquakes
The Umbrella Project: How you can help Trewyn School students receive rain gear for when they walk to school
Destination Illinois: Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory
Illinois State Trooper Gerald Ellis struck and killed by wrong-way driver on I-94
More Illinois Headlines
Illinois State Trooper Gerald Ellis struck and killed by wrong-way driver on I-94
Suspect in killing of McHenry County Deputy threatened shootout with police before
McHenry County Deputy killed in shooting at Rockford hotel
Wisconsin girl, 7, with inoperable brain tumor wants to receive letters from your dog
Man wants to sue parents for giving birth to him “without consent”
Illinois man goes viral aping Adam Levine’s shirtless stint at Big Game
WATCH LIVE at 9 a.m.: Midwest Arctic Blast
Destination Illinois: Rockford’s historic Coronado Theatre
Destination Illinois: Take a cruise on the Celebration Belle Mississippi riverboat
Destination Illinois: Visit Frank Lloyd Wright’s “Little Gem” in Rockford