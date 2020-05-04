IWU softball

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
Your Local Election Headquarters
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Top Stories
Kurt’s Korner for May 4, 2020: the ground is lava
Video
Top Stories
The City of Washington discuss COVID-19 response plan, prepares for loss of sales tax revenue
Morton High School recognizes students in virtual honors night
Video
McLean County COVID-19 cases climb over 100
Video
Local running store re-opens amid pandmeic
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Kurt’s Korner
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Extra Effort Award
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Kurt’s Korner for May 4, 2020: the ground is lava
Video
Top Stories
This Spring Has Been Especially Cruel to Princeville Baseball Program
Video
On This Date: May 4
Video
Ruffin Hopes to Add to Rich Peoria High History
Video
On This Date: May 3
Video
Community
Living Well
Remarkable Women of Central Illinois
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Easterseals
Peoria Park District
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Open For Business
Contests
Contest Winners
Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Marketplace
Lottery
Support Local
Stronger Together
Restaurant Guide
Local Hiring Guide
Senior Salutes 2020
Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.
IWU softball
On This Date: May 4
Video
COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Takeout & Delivery Guide
Trending Stories
A grocery giant is giving a boost to small businesses
Video
Illinois has released almost 4,000 prisoners, including 64 murderers
Weather
Tazewell County Sheriff Department will not enforce stay at home order, says Pritzker’s orders ‘violates constitutional rights’
Video
Fulton County deputies arrest 63-year-old after pointing a gun at a landowner, walking away with mushrooms
Latest Local News
The City of Washington discuss COVID-19 response plan, prepares for loss of sales tax revenue
Morton High School recognizes students in virtual honors night
Video
McLean County COVID-19 cases climb over 100
Video
More Local News